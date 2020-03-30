In partnership with Mile High United Way, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center launched 2-1-1 Colorado to connect residents with human service resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service can be reached by visiting 211Colorado.org, calling 211 or texting one’s zip code to 898-211. It can be reached toll-free by calling 866-760-6489. Residents should not call 911 for COVID-19 questions unless it is a medical emergency.
Due to high demand for information, callers may experience wait times. 2-1-1 Colorado is hiring additional help to mitigate this issue.
Operators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls are confidential and multilingual. Operators have access to a language translation service to accommodate more than 170 languages.
More than 7,500 resources are available for the following services:
• Housing, including shelters and transitional services.
• Rent and utility assistance.
• How to apply for SNAP benefits via phone.
• Child care.
• Food.
• Transportation
• Personal and household needs.
• Mental health and substance abuse assistance.
• Employment.
• Education.
• Medical and dental clinics.
• Other government and economic services.
The service works in conjunction with the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public, a toll-free hotline for updated public health information. Available information includes the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, list of symptoms and how people can protect themselves. It can be reached by calling 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
