This week, the Colorado State Forest Service launched a new website for landowners, land managers and others to access data about Colorado’s forests.
The CSFS gathers and analyzes data about wildfire risk, priority areas for forestry work, on-the-ground projects and more related to forestlands and natural resources in the state. The Colorado Forest Atlas is the one-stop shop for the public, partners and CSFS staff to access this geospatial data and information when developing new projects, writing forestry plans or assessing wildfire risk for communities.
“As a service and outreach agency, the Colorado State Forest Service is committed to ensuring our data is available and easily accessible to all Coloradans, including our partners in forestry and wildfire risk reduction,” said Amanda West Fordham, Manager of Science Information for the CSFS.
“The Colorado Forest Atlas offers a user-friendly interface for access to web applications that can be used to make informed decisions and develop plans that will make the greatest, positive impact on the health of our forests.”
The Colorado Forest Atlas is available at coloradoforestatlas.org
