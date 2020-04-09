Gov. Jared Polis recently signed an executive order that extends the deadline to file certain business documents and information to county assessors from April 15 to June 15.
Annually reappraised property types include taxable or business personal properties, taxable natural resource or mining properties and taxable oil and gas properties.
The extension does not affect payment dates or the overall necessity to file, but it does relieve an administrative burden on certain business and taxable property owners.
The State Board of Equalization was directed to implement emergency rules in order to extend the deadline.
The governor ordered the board to amend the remainder of the assessment calendar to adjust the timeframe for county assessors and county boards of equalization to complete their work, offer taxpayers time to protest and appeal their appraised values, and certify values by the Dec. 10 certification date.
The board is tentatively scheduled to hold an emergency meeting April 9 to enforce the emergency rules necessary to execute the order.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
