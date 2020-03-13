Be on the lookout for COVID-19 scams, Attorney General Phil Weiser warned Coloradans Thursday.
Scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products and using fake emails, texts and social media posts to lure consumers into giving money and personal information.
They also may be asking consumers to donate to victims, marketing fake treatments or sending malicious email attachments.
“Scammers take advantage of natural disasters and emergencies,” said Weiser. “By learning how to avoid scams related to coronavirus, we can work together to ensure no one in our state is taken in by these malicious attempts to defraud Colorado consumers during this public health emergency.”
The following are ways to avoid COVID-19 scams:
Consumers should beware of online offers for vaccinations. There are currently no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19.
Consumers should not click on links from sources they don’t know. Those links could download viruses into their computer or device.
Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or experts saying they have information about the virus.
Charity sites or people asking for donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, should not be trusted. Check the validity of charity websites by going to www.charitynavigator.org or www.charitywatch.org.
Attorney General’s office Consumer Protection Division has been in contact with representatives from Amazon to coordinate efforts to address potential price gouging on items such as paper products, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, and other goods.
It is important for Colorado consumers to remain vigilant and report any scams.
With these reports, the attorney general will be able to work with other law enforcement agencies, including on a national level, to protect Colorado consumers and stop fraudsters.
If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during this public health emergency, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or www.StopFraudColorado.gov.
For the most accurate, up-do-date information about COVID-19, go to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the World Health Organization websites.
