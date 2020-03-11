The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man who died March 5 in the vicinity of Avalanche Trailhead on CR 306, just west of Rainbow Lake.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of a body at that location at about 5:30 p.m., March 5, and CR 306 remained closed west of Rainbow Lake until about 1:30 p.m., March 6.
Investigators from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Chaffee County Coroner’s Office and CBI all responded and an investigation ensued.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a Wednesday morning press release an autopsy was completed March 9. Pathologists from the El Paso County determined that the injuries sustained by the male were self-inflicted, consequently the Chaffee County Coroners Office determined that the males cause of death was by manner of suicide.
The male was identified as Christopher D. Hoherd, 43, of Colorado Springs.
