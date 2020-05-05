The 99th annual rodeo scheduled for June 13th and 14th has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
This is a difficult decision, but with the uncertainty of the crisis in our county, we felt for the safety of our fans and contestants this was the only option,” Jan Johnson, spokeswoman for the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo in Buena Vista. The June 12 rodeo dance has also been cancelled.
“We are hopeful that possibly later in the summer we can reschedule the dance and maybe a Ranch Rodeo,” Johnson said. “We will be unable to reschedule the CPRA rodeo due to other rodeos already scheduled.
“We will contact our amazing sponsors and advertisers soon to discuss ad payments,” she said. “We will get through this difficult time and be ready to celebrate our 100th year in 2021.”
