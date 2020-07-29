The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, in collaboration with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, will present “The Animals Around Us: A Spoken Word Evening with Craig Childs” via Zoom video conferencing at 7 p.m., July 30.
Participation in this Zoom lecture requires preregistration. Participants may preregister at any time, but we recommend that you do so no later than 6:45 p.m. on the evening of the lecture.
Once preregistered, you will receive an email with the Zoom invitation and the link to the lecture.
For information on preregistering via Zoom, please visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the 2020 Lecture Schedule tab, then find information about Zoom registration in the description for Craig Childs’s lecture.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
The world beyond us is made of tracks and scents on the wind.
Skittering, burrowing, and flying things are everywhere. How often do we see them?
This evening will be an exploration of the animal world, including encounters with animals from bears to mountain lions to ravens by Childs, a natural science, archaeology, and wilderness writer.
He has published more than two dozen books of adventure, wilderness, and science,is contributing editor at Adventure Journal Quarterly and his writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, and The New York Times, the latter calling Childs “a modern-day desert father.”
An Arizona native, Childs grew up between Arizona and Colorado, the son of a mother hooked on outdoor adventure and a dad who liked whiskey, guns, and Thoreau.
Childs has worked as a gas station attendant, wilderness guide, professional musician, and beer bottler; he is now primarily a writer and father.
He lives off the grid just outside Norwood at the foot of the San Juan Mountains.
For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
