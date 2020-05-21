Because of their hard work and efforts throughout high school, most of our local scholarship winners are also receiving merit scholarships from the colleges and universities they will be attending.
Meghan Anderson Ft. Hayes State University, Ft. Hayes, Kan.
Megan Armstrong Utah State University, Logan, Utah
Madison Atha Sterling College, Sterling, Kan.
Mya Baldwin University of Northern Colorado
Faythe Baxter Colorado Christian University
Grady Bott Western Colorado University
Leyton Chupp Whitworth University, Spokane, Wash.
Tilley Dawson Colorado Mesa University
Halley DeWalt Colorado State University
Quentin Doke Trinidad State Lineman School
Isabel Dylan Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Rylie Flavin Regis University
James Gabriel Colorado School of Mines
Luke Hedman Western Colorado University
Garret Hickins Northwest Lineman College, Denton, Texas
Hali Hysjulien Colorado State University–Pueblo
Kylie Jennings Colorado State University
Hannah Liardon University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Summer Martin Western Colorado University
Sage McGinnis Chadron State College, Chadron, Neb.
Fiona (Scout) McMurry Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Megan McMurry Northeastern Junior College
Shea Moss University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Rebecca Ogden Colorado Mesa University
Lexi Petri University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Sydney Phillips Red Rocks Community College
Lindsey Pratt University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Alan Smethers Metro State University, Denver
Trinity Stearns University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Timothy Sullivan Denver Community College
Logan Trenkle Colorado School of Mines
Alexis Thompson Colorado Northwestern Community College
Daniel Tull Red Rocks Community College
Gabriella Wagner University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Madison Wagner Colorado Mesa University
Jack Wiswell Western Colorado University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.