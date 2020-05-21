school district logo

Because of their hard work and efforts throughout high school, most of our local scholarship winners are also receiving merit scholarships from the colleges and universities they will be attending.

Meghan Anderson Ft. Hayes State University, Ft. Hayes, Kan.

Megan Armstrong Utah State University, Logan, Utah

Madison Atha Sterling College, Sterling, Kan.

Mya Baldwin University of Northern Colorado

Faythe Baxter Colorado Christian University

Grady Bott Western Colorado University

Leyton Chupp Whitworth University, Spokane, Wash.

Tilley Dawson Colorado Mesa University

Halley DeWalt Colorado State University

Quentin Doke Trinidad State Lineman School

Isabel Dylan Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Rylie Flavin Regis University

James Gabriel Colorado School of Mines

Luke Hedman Western Colorado University

Garret Hickins Northwest Lineman College, Denton, Texas

Hali Hysjulien Colorado State University–Pueblo

Kylie Jennings Colorado State University

Hannah Liardon University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Summer Martin Western Colorado University

Sage McGinnis Chadron State College, Chadron, Neb.

Fiona (Scout) McMurry Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Megan McMurry Northeastern Junior College

Shea Moss University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Rebecca Ogden Colorado Mesa University

Lexi Petri University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Sydney Phillips Red Rocks Community College

Lindsey Pratt University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Alan Smethers Metro State University, Denver

Trinity Stearns University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Timothy Sullivan Denver Community College

Logan Trenkle Colorado School of Mines

Alexis Thompson Colorado Northwestern Community College

Daniel Tull Red Rocks Community College

Gabriella Wagner University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Madison Wagner Colorado Mesa University

Jack Wiswell Western Colorado University

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.