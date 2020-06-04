The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will hold elections by mail for the seat representing rural Chaffee and Lake counties on the cooperative’s board of directors.
Of the three open seats, the seat representing rural Chaffee and Lake county is the only one contested – incumbent member Suzy Kelly is being challenged by Jo Reese, a Buena Vista realtor.
Kelly has served on the SDCEA board since 1990, according to an interview published in the cooperative’s monthly newsletter.
Kelly told the newsletter, Colorado Country Life, that the most important issues for SCDEA members are “reliability of power, cost of power and response on outages.”
Reese answered the same question, saying the association should “consider newer or better options to save members money on their monthly bills, transparency and member involvement, exploring and/or adopting greener approaches to our energy supply.”
David Volpe is running for re-election to the seat representing Buena Vista without opposition, as is Joseph Redetzke for his at-large seat.
Initially, the election was to be held at the board’s annual meeting at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort June 9. However, that meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. The election will be held by mail-in ballot only.
