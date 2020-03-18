The Colorado High School Activities Association has extended the suspension of its spring sports season until April 18. The suspension means no practices or competitions.
The move follows the most the recent recommendation of state and federal health officials.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced new restrictions on public gatherings to help slow the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polis ordered the closure of large gathering places across Colorado for 30 days, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“In light of Governor Jared Polis’ announcement Monday afternoon, we are announcing that the Association will follow the guidelines that went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect for 30 days,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a press release.
