Christian Mission open 3 days a week
The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, located at 122 Cottonwood Ave. in Buena Vista, is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for people to receive groceries.
At that time, if you have other needs, we are available to help you. 719-395-9321.
