Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Hunter Hyde.
Murphy had sentenced Hyde to five years supervised probation Aug. 21, after Hyde pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the June 2018 attempted assault of a Buena Vista woman.
Hyde was accused of using a Taser to intimidate the woman.
Hyde’s probation officer, Steven Bergant, filed a complaint and request for summons April 6, after Hyde had failed to report for court-ordered counseling for offense-specific treatment in Cañon City since March.
Hyde did not follow through with changes in treatment services due to COVID-19, and his new therapist was unable to contact him through family members.
Hyde has also failed to report for scheduled probation appointments with Bergant since early March.
The probation department has not been able to contact Hyde, and his whereabouts are unknown.
Due to the nature of Hyde’s original offense, Murphy said his probation violation is a cause for fear for community safety.
Murphy issued the arrest warrant with a $10,000 cash-only bond and the specific condition that Hyde comply with probation and contact his probation officer immediately upon release.
At the time of Hyde’s sentencing, Murphy cautioned him that he was on a “very short leash,” and if he were to fail at probation he would be back in court and facing prison time.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
