Champions crowned

Collegiate Peaks Ladies’ Golf League completed their 2020 season with the club championship Aug. 15.
The season’s first responsibility was working with virus safety. All members helped to “keep the group COVID-ly safe in our new normal,” said league spokeswoman Janet Steiner.
Seventeen ladies played in three flights. Gross scores, net scores and fairway events were awarded prize money.
“The tournament was followed by a delicious lunch and business meeting,” Steiner said. “Gift items, graciously donated by individuals and businesses, were drawn and shared among the players.”
