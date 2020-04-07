By Cody Olivas
The Mountain Mail
The Chaffee Shuttle is still opening its doors to passengers who need a ride.
Michelle Jefferson, shuttle office manager, said drivers have been wearing homemade masks and cleaning their shuttles multiple times per day to help keep their passengers safe.
She said they’re also using their smaller bus, not only because it’s easier to clean but also because fewer people have been using the service lately.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak started shutting businesses down and requiring people to stay at home, Jefferson said the shuttle was making about 40 trips a day. Now she said it is making 10-20 trips a day, “if we’re lucky.”
With many medical appointments now taking place online or by phone, Jefferson said the shuttle has mostly been taking people to the bank or stores for essential shopping.
In general, she said they carry more passengers who are younger than 60 years old than older than 60.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control is encouraging people to wear no-medical masks while in public, Jefferson said she’s hoping people will wear masks on the shuttle.
Anyone who needs a ride in Salida or Buena Vista can call the shuttle at 719-530-8980. It operates Monday through Friday in Buena Vista and Monday through Friday and half of Saturday in Salida.
The shuttle typically asks for a couple of dollars donation for a ride around town but isn’t forcing the issue at the moment.
“Right now we’re not expecting that,” Jefferson said. “We still want to help people get around where they need to go.”
