Chaffee County Public Health reported a total of 26 positive cases (including probable cases) of COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
Of those, 12 had recovered.
So far there have been only two deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the county.
There are currently no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Currently, HRRMC is operating at 32 percent capacity with 8 of the 25 beds utilized.
As of 4 p.m. April 5, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there were 4,950 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, 924 hospitalized, 54 counties impacted, 25,773 people tested, and 140 deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado.
From our sister paper the Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
