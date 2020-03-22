"We can no longer provide accurate local testing numbers, Chaffee County announced Sunday on COVID-19 Chaffee County, its Facebook page, following yesterday's National Guard/CDPHE event.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, with assistance from the National Guard, planned to test the first 100 people in line Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Only 20 people showed up to be tested, which required a doctor's order.
"We recognize that because of the strict criteria used to conserve testing materials, we are not getting a full picture of the number who are sick in our community. We wish this wasn't the case, but it is our current reality, not only in Chaffee County but across the nation," the notice from Chaffee County Public Health stated.
"With this reality, we will now be reporting only positive cases reported to us by CDPHE. …We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, With our limited testing capabilities, this is the only way we have to best protect ourselves and our community."
