Chaffee County Public Health is calling for support for isolation and quarantine for those who are ill.
CCPH said in a press release they are two of the basic tenets of controlling disease transmission.
Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.
Quarantine separates and restricts the movements of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
In the case of COVID-19, positive cases typically isolate for 10 days, though severe cases may need to isolate for up to 20 days.
Close contacts quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive case.
A close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days prior to onset of symptoms (or for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the positive case’s isolation period is complete.
While isolation and quarantine are powerful tools when trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, they can also be disruptive for all those who are involved.
Someone who is quarantined is asked to stay home from work, avoid all social gatherings and even find alternatives for such essential tasks like grocery shopping.
If a close contact does not follow quarantine guidelines, there is the potential of spreading COVID-19 amongst family, friends and coworkers if they become infected.
If those contacts don’t follow quarantine guidelines, they may spread it amongst their family, friends and coworkers.
The spread of COVID-19 has the potential to grow exponentially every time isolation and quarantine orders are ignored CCPH stated.
CCPH asks employers of every size to assist Public Health by supporting the isolation and quarantine of employees within their workplace.
“We recognize how disruptive and challenging this is for employers, but the alternative is much more complicated,” the release stated.
Public Health will work directly with positive cases and their employers to determine who needs to be quarantined and until what date.
CCPH Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “If businesses and their employees are willing to abide by isolation and quarantine guidelines, we believe disruption to our business community will ultimately be quite small.
“Until we have a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19, we all must work together as a community to support those who are asked to isolate or quarantine.”
For more information on best practices for preventing and reducing the severity of outbreaks in the workplace, visit the Colorado COVID-19 website at covid19.colorado.gov.
For a list of local resources available in the event of quarantine, visit the Chaffee County COVID website at chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 icon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.