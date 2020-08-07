Chaffee County Public Health reported four newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday on the county’s new data dashboard.
Three of the cases were listed among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex and one was in the general community.
The new cases bring the running total number of cases in the county to 294 since March.
The majority of cases reported have been the result of two different outbreaks in the county.
Cases break down as:
39 general community members
10 BVCC staff members
12 Columbine Manor Care Center staff members
44 Columbine Manor Care Center residents
189 BVCC inmates
To date there have been 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients, with 14 directly attributable to the virus.
Statewide, 49,436 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 6,572 hospitalizations since case data collection began March 17.
There have been a total of 509 outbreaks reported in Colorado.
Deaths among those testing positive for the virus number 1,852, out of which 1,729 were reported to be a direct result of COVID-19.
