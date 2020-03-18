Due to some confusion regarding the Chaffee County Public Health Order issued yesterday related to COVID-19 and short-term lodging operations, the following is some clearer language:
“Under the March 17, 2020 Public Health Order all hotels, motels, short-term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats and similar establishments are closed for leisure purposes. These facilities may only be used for specific emergency travel and lodging purposes, such as a user who is travelling through the County and needs to use a facility for one-night only or for emergency personnel.”
Please contact Public Health for questions at 719-539-4510.
