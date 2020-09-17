In an effort to reinforce the requirement that local businesses adhere to the statewide mask mandate and public health orders, Chaffee County Public Health has established a clear protocol to establish expectations when the mandate is not followed.
The mask order requires people in Colorado who are 11 years and older to wear a covering over their noses and mouths:
• When entering or moving within any public indoor space.
• While using or waiting to use public (buses, light-rail) or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services.
People who do not have to wear a mask include:
• People who are 10 years old and younger.
• People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.
Children ages 2 and younger should not wear masks or cloth face coverings.
Research shows that people who have no symptoms can spread COVID-19. Wearing a non-medical face mask helps minimize the spread of the virus.
Businesses that are not requiring their employees or customers to wear a mask should expect the following steps taken by CCPH in the future when demonstrating disregard:
Upon learning about non-compliance, CCPH will visit with the business and make two attempts at education and outreach with management.
If after two visits, the business continues to be non-compliant without a legitimate reason, a notice of violation will be issued.
If the above strategies are not effective, CCPH will issue one cease and desist letter without a fine.
If the above strategies are not effective, an additional cease and desist letter will be issued with a fine up to $1,000.
If the above strategies are not effective, an order to report to court will be issued as a last resort to protect the health of Chaffee County.
CCPH is hiring a Community Outreach Coordinator to help local businesses comply with the mask mandate and other guidelines and requirements to continue operations through fall and winter.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH Director and Incident Commander wrote, “While the majority of businesses in our county are taking the public health strategies seriously, and it is because of this adherence that our stable COVID-19 environment continues, there are a handful of businesses that we receive a concerning number of complaints about and take up a significant amount of attention.
“CCPH would love to say that in our county, we have 100 percent compliance.
“While CCPH will continue to provide education, resources, and outreach to all businesses, enforcement of the mask mandate and public health orders is imperative to keep all of us as safe as possible from the virus.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not behind us- yet. Thank you, Chaffee County, for making the sacrifices necessary to curb the impact that this virus has had on our amazing county.”
