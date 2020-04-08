The Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team (CCERT) reported to the Chaffee County Commissioners Tuesday regarding their recent survey of local businesses and how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Team member Dave Blazer said that they had 149 responses to the survey, with 22 from the real estate companies, 17 from rental, 11 from lodging, eight from construction companies, seven from event companies, six from restaurants and 35 marked as “other.”
Blazer said the biggest issue companies responded to were financial concerns, cash flow, income, expenses and revenue. He said they felt their biggest need was for things to stabilize and incentives to bring back tourism to the area.
Blazer said 40 of the responses they received said their biggest need for support was financial and their biggest question was when things would return to normal.
The next step for CCERT is putting together a Zoom meeting at 12 p.m. on Thursday for local businesses to call in with questions about state and federal financial assistance.
