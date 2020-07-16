Chaffee County Democrats are hosting a Win-Win fundraiser from 5-8 p.m., Aug. 1.
As of Tuesday, July 14, $864 worth of gift cards have been purchased from local businesses and donated to be auctioned off during the Virtual Block Party.
The Block Party will be live streamed on the Chaffee County Democrats FB page. Local bands are lined up as well as candidates. There will be messages from elected officials. Salida Mayor PT Wood will host the party as emcee.
Special guests include Mother Jones and the Chaffee County Young Democrats.
Virtual tickets are available for a donation of any amount at chaffeecountydemocrats.org. All proceeds will benefit Democratic candidates.
