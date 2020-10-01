This month, a local circle of philanthropists is celebrating 2 years of supporting charitable organizations in Chaffee County with gifts totaling more than $70,000.
Chaffee County Women Who Care started meeting 2 years ago when Beverly Van Kampen, then a new resident to Chaffee County, “began to notice needs in the area and realized that there were non-profit organizations working to meet those needs, but many were struggling financially,” she said.
Van Kampen had been involved in a giving circle in western Michigan, and saw that concept of communal charity as a way to bridge that gap in her new home in the Rockies.
The group held its first meeting in October of 2018 at the Scout Hut in Salida. Since then, it has given more than $70,000 to charitable organizations working in Chaffee County.
Recipients have included Chaffee County-based organizations that serve the elderly, preschoolers and babies. Causes have included literacy, health, help for young adults with special needs, enrichment activities for teen girls and support for victims of sexual abuse.
Chaffee County Women Who Care meets four times a year, alternating meetings between Buena Vista and Salida.
At each meeting, three members present on behalf of three causes in Chaffee County. At the end of each presentation, members ask questions of the presenter. When all three have presented and responded to questions, a vote is taken.
The selected charity is announced, and each woman gives $100 to that organization. Because there are more than 100 members in Chaffee County Women Who Care, the gifts total more than $10,000 each quarter, Van Kampen said.
“The meetings are lively and fun,” Van Kampen says. “We have found that the women in Chaffee County are enthusiastic presenters, they ask intelligent questions, and they love giving to great causes.
“What else can you do in 1 hour that will raise more than $10,000 to meet needs in our community?” Van Kampen asked. “The model is easy, efficient and effective. And, it’s educational, too. With every presentation, women learn more about the needs in our area and the organizations that are working to meet those needs.”
All women in Chaffee County are invited to join. If interested, please contact Van Kampen atbeverlyvankampen@gmail.com or get in touch with one of these steering committee members: Marilyn Bouldin, Nancy Best, Leslie Matthews, Caryl Nyquist, Tanya Steele, Rita Leydon, Melanie Roth or Janet Sellers.
