Chaffee County Republican Women award scholarships

Chaffee County Republican Women bestow scholarships to Republican 2020 seniors. Left to right: Lanea Pratt, Lindsey Pratt, Margaret Slavish (CCRW), Rylie Flavin and Rachel Flavin.

Each year Chaffee County Republican Women award a scholarship to a senior graduate who has been selected from a group of Republican women applicants. It was a particularly difficult decision to choose the winners this year because the six applicants showed themselves to be kind and caring women as well as superior scholars.

Lindsey Pratt, winner of a $500 scholarship, will be teaching English in a yet to be determined foreign county.

Rylie Flavin, winner of a $1,000 scholarship, will be attending Regis University with plans to become a pharmacist.

