Chaffee County Republican Women award scholarships

Each year Chaffee County Republican Women award a scholarship to a senior graduate who has been selected from a group of Republican women applicants. It was a particularly difficult decision to choose the winners this year because the six applicants showed themselves to be kind and caring women as well as superior scholars.
Lindsey Pratt, winner of a $500 scholarship, will be teaching English in a yet to be determined foreign county.
Rylie Flavin, winner of a $1,000 scholarship, will be attending Regis University with plans to become a pharmacist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.