Chaffee County Public helath reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday bringing the county total to 126.
One of the new cases is from the general community, the other a staff member of Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
Other data for Chaffee County includes:
Deaths among cases (includes probable): 19
Deaths due to COVID-19: 14
Positive community cases (does not include Columbine Manor Care Center and Buena Vista Correctional Facility): 31
Positive Columbine cases: 56
Columbine resident cases: 44
Columbine staff cases: 12
Positive BVCF cases: 39
BVCF inmate cases: 36
BVCF staff cases: 3
Out-of-county cases: 14 (Not included in the county’s numbers. These cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses in the county. They could be tourists or live in a neighboring county but live or work in Chaffee.)
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Thursday there have been 38,726 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,615 of those cases resulted in death.
There have been 420 outbreaks in a variety of residential and commercial facilities, including department of corrections facilities, across the state.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows a total of 3,483,832 cases of the virus across the United Stated with a death count of 136,938 as of Thursday.
Surrounding counties’ numbers as of 4 p.m. Wednesday were reported by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as:
