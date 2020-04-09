Chaffee County Public Health reported Thursday morning that one of the patients who had recently received a positive COVID-19 test result has passed away from the virus. The patient was a 96-year-old female and a resident at Columbine Manor Care Center.
As of Thursday morning, CCPH is aware of 38 positive cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County, four of those are probable cases not having received a positive test.
24 staff and residents associated with Columbine Manor have been reported as confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 people of the 38 report having recovered. The deaths related to COVID-19 include two Columbine residents and one non-Columbine resident.
“The most important non-pharmaceutical intervention is for all of us to distance, isolate, and quarantine ourselves. These are serious times," said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director.
"While it is reasonable for symptomatic people to want to be tested for COVID-19, it is even more important to stay home and isolate oneself to stop the spread of it. If we all follow this, we have the opportunity to reduce the impact of COVID-19 by 80% and save lives," she said.
CCPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working closely with Columbine Manor Care Center to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their facility. As of April 8, there are 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital healthcare settings across the state.
"We appreciate everyone doing their part to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of COVID-19 here in Chaffee County and beyond," Carlstrom said.
