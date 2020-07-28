All fire restrictions for unincorporated lands within Chaffee County were lifted by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze Tuesday afternoon.
Spezze said in a press release that after recent heavy rain he discussed the plan with the chiefs of South Ark Fire, Chaffee Fire and TForest Service.
“Area residents and visitors are reminded that the BLM and the USFS remain in fire restrictions, but after having conversations with representatives of the USFS, they are working to remove their restrictions,” Spezze said.
– Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor
