Chaffee County Public Health dashboard

As of Aug. 3. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.

New cases past 7 days 4

Postive cases in Chaffee County 288

Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19

Deaths due to COVID-19 14

Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 38

Out-of-county cases 13 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)

HRRMC REPORT

Capacity 36%

Current COVID cases 0

Total tests 1,567

Postive tests 51

Negative tests 1,516

Pending 2

Employees tested 95

Positive tests 3

Negative tests 92

COLUMBINE MANOR

Positive Columbine cases 56

Columbine resident cases 44

Columbine staff cases 12

BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER

Positive DOC cases 194

DOC inmate cases 184

DOC staff cases 10

Colorado state report

47,968 cases

548,808 people tested

6,487 hospitalized

63 counties

483 outbreaks

1,844 deaths among cases

1,710 deaths due to COVID-19

Colorado hospital report

Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 80%

Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 209

Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 99

Facilities anticipating staff shortages (within the next week) 4

Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE (within the next week) 1

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 1

Critical care ventilators in use/total cc ventilators 3198/1,152

For all local resources related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.

CCPH hosts free testing clinics each week. Testing is by appointment only.

Call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.

– Dave Schiefelbein

