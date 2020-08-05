As of Aug. 3. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.
New cases past 7 days 4
Postive cases in Chaffee County 288
Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19
Deaths due to COVID-19 14
Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 38
Out-of-county cases 13 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)
HRRMC REPORT
Capacity 36%
Current COVID cases 0
Total tests 1,567
Postive tests 51
Negative tests 1,516
Pending 2
Employees tested 95
Positive tests 3
Negative tests 92
COLUMBINE MANOR
Positive Columbine cases 56
Columbine resident cases 44
Columbine staff cases 12
BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Positive DOC cases 194
DOC inmate cases 184
DOC staff cases 10
Colorado state report
47,968 cases
548,808 people tested
6,487 hospitalized
63 counties
483 outbreaks
1,844 deaths among cases
1,710 deaths due to COVID-19
Colorado hospital report
Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 80%
Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 209
Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 99
Facilities anticipating staff shortages (within the next week) 4
Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE (within the next week) 1
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 1
Critical care ventilators in use/total cc ventilators 3198/1,152
For all local resources related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.
CCPH hosts free testing clinics each week. Testing is by appointment only.
Call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
– Dave Schiefelbein
