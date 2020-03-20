Over the past 24 hours, Chaffee County Public Health has received confirmation of the county’s first three positive COVID-19 cases.
The cases are under investigation, and CCPH, along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is contacting and working with the people who might have come into contact with them.
“After conducting our initial investigations, we are finding that those who were tested listened to the isolation and quarantine recommendations,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Director of Chaffee County Public Health and local Incident Command in response to COVID-19.
All cases are Chaffee County residents. The gender/age of the cases are as follows:
46-year-old male- had traveled out of state
69-year-old male – under investigation
84-year-old male – under investigation
CCPH will be working over the weekend to ensure that investigations are ongoing and potential contacts are made aware of the situation and given quarantine guidelines.
CCPH’s recent public health order insisting on social distancing and closures, along with state and national ordersand declarations, must be followed to slow down the transmission of COVID-19.
“We are counting on our community to take these orders seriously," Carlstrom said. "Together, with patience and understanding, we have the opportunity to save lives.”
