Chaffee Health is confirming 8 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, including 1 death, as of Friday morning.
"We will have more detailed testing and case information by the end of the day," said Andrea Carlstrom, director, Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health, in a press release issued Friday morning.
"Be sure to check out today’s virtual town hall at 12:30 today," Carlstrom said of the event on its Facebook page.
