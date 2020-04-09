This week is National Public Health Week.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom thanked the public health staff and community partners for making the last year a successful one for the population health landscape in Chaffee county and the region.
Public health is currently facing the challenges of COVID-19.
“Our public health system is being put to the test in an unprecedented and uncertain time,” said Carlstrom in a press release.
“Now more than ever, we must prioritize and support public health by following the state and local stay at home orders, distancing, isolating and quarantining ourselves to slow the spread of COVID-19 and cheering on our local health care and critical service workers for their tireless efforts in meeting the immediate needs of our community,” she said.
Carlstrom credited the communicable disease and emergency preparedness and response team at CCPH for starting community testing early at the onset of COVID-19, created several platforms for communicating accurate and relevant information related to COVID-19, and is currently investigating positive cases to “connect the dots” to the people and places where the virus might have been transmitted and spread.
Carlstrom continues to hold daily updates on Facebook, regarding COVID-19.
Some CCPH highlights from the past year include:
• CCPH nurses administered 2,197 vaccinations to 1,117 patients since April 1, 2019, including 139 tuberculosis tests to 96 patients. Chaffee County experienced an active influenza season and administered 543 regular doses and 113 high doses of flu vaccine. The numbers were higher than in previous years.
• Nurse home visitation programs, Healthy Start and Nurse Family Partnership expanded the maternal and child health programming in the county.
The Healthy Start program was chosen to participate in an evaluation practicum by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Promotion of the Breastfeeding-Friendly Environments program to ensure that local mothers have lactation support and resources needed to feed their children.
• Chaffee County Diabetes Prevention and Management Network, in collaboration with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, has experienced increase participation in its National Diabetes Prevention Program.
A 12 percent average weight loss of participants is credited to the program.
CCPH Heart Healthy Solutions program has conducted 86 screenings, 100 retests and 736 follow-ups since July 2019.
In 2019 staff completed 155 first time A1cs. Of those, 113 or 72.9 percent were prediabetic or diabetic. Of 157 retests, 53, or 33 percent, decreased their number and 19, or 12 percent, were no longer prediabetic or diabetic.
• CCPH along with Communities that Care have been working to place higher age restrictions on the sale and purchase of tobacco and nicotine products in the county.
The Baby and Me Tobacco Free program has been helping pregnant women quit smoking.
• School-based dental health screenings continue to be a top priority for the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
Other public health issues tackled by CCPH include opioid addiction, homelessness and stigma reduction, gender and sexuality issue awareness, air quality, surface water quality, solid waste management and access to healthcare and insurance.
Carlstrom said she is grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners and Administration, along with the collaborative spirit of community partners.
“The most rewarding thing about working in public health in Chaffee County is that on a daily basis, I get to see the magic happening. The tireless efforts of the public health system, consisting of Chaffee County Public Health and so many public health stakeholders and champions, is often overlooked or behind the scenes.” Carlstrom said.
“However, the synergy and creativity that public health brings to our community is unparalleled. We are able to foster programming and opportunities that very few rural counties can pull off because of our collaborative spirit and compassionate and thoughtful culture,” she said.
“Local public health agencies are being looked at to assume the role of chief health strategists in the communities we serve, and it is a role that I do not take lightly. I feel so grateful for the amazing team at Chaffee County Public Health as well as the strong relationships and partnerships that help support us in the journey,” Carlstrom said.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
