For those of you who often find themselves trying to help others in need but don’t have the money, there is a source of funding that may be helpful.
Officially, it’s called Chaffee Cares, but is more informally known as The Rainy Day Fund.
The RDF is designed to help individuals and families with needs that cannot be met by existing social service programs.
This fund can help with all kinds of things, including medical and dental bills, gas cards, clothing, groceries, car repair, school supplies, etc. The RDF board is open to all kinds of requests.
“It truly is a very versatile source of funding to help local adults, children and families in need,” said Janine Pryor of Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. “I can personally vouch for the legitimacy, incredible generosity and flexibility of this well-endowed source of funding.”
For questions, please contact Shannon Nelson at 719-239-1318, Stephanie Perko 719-568-8522, Ceciie Johnson 713-582-2622 or Sharon Smith 720-935-2945 or email chaffeecares@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.