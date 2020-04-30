Artistic expression continues to thrive even while galleries remain closed to the public during the COVID-19 quarantine. Even the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Art Show has had to be postponed to allow artists and spectators to remain safely at home; however, Chaffee Arts will continue keeping art open to the public whenever possible.
“Such a difficult time for all,” says Chaffee Arts president Terry Stevens, “but it is definitely a time when our artists are keeping busy creating beautiful art.”
On April 20, Chaffee Arts started a Virtual Gallery on its website as well as its Facebook page. The Virtual Gallery currently includes four works: Scenic paintings by Diane Alexander and Jan McCabe, a plaid and contrast yarn blanket by Cindy Bass and a dragonscale chainmail weave by Alyssa Boland.
The group’s activity is currently devoted to supporting the community by posting artists’ work for the general public to enjoy during quarantine, Stevens explains.
“We are hoping to stage our Open Awards Art Show this fall at the Heritage Museum, but we will have to wait until there is more information before setting a date,” Stevens adds. If students are back in school by the fall, they may also consider continuing the free student art class.
