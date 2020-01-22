Chaffee Arts returns this month with another series of free art classes for students in both middle school and high school. Starting off this series is Ceramics with Dave Bailey at the Wildstone Ceramics Studio.
“One of the other things I certainly love about this studio and what I do is provide classes for adults and kids,” Bailey says. “To see adults and kids come and explore the medium of clay and what they can do with it has certainly been very exciting and fulfilling.
“I think many people walk away changed from the experience, how they got an opportunity to physically make something with their hands,” he says.
Bailey has worked with ceramics since high school and continued it into college.
“I enjoyed it. I had a passion for it, I had a passion for art,” he says.
After graduating, he decided to also pursue education for 15 years. He had been coming to the Upper Arkansas Valley since 1987.
In 2008, he helped start the Link School. After finishing his position there, he felt the pull back to ceramics.
In 2015, he started developing and organizing Wildstone Ceramics Studio which officially opened in 2016.
“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a good one,” he says.
Bailey has enjoyed many of his projects, including some serving bowls he has made, as well as a tile project through Watershed for the BV Strong Community Dinner.
“It was fascinating to do a project of that scale. I actually really enjoyed it. I’m still working on it to put those pieces together,” he says.
A lot of his inspiration and preference is directed toward making functional pottery. While most pottery is usually put to use in some way, Bailey prefers to create pieces that “are beautiful but accessible to people, for use in their kitchen, use elsewhere.”
As a member of Chaffee Arts, Bailey decided to provide a free student art class for them this year.
The ceramics class, he explains, will focus on making a bowl, and each student will be able to leave his or her personal imprint on this bowl, be it through signature or texture or other means.
They’ll be able to add color straight to the bowl, fire it in the kiln and have a finished project to take home and use.
The bowls will also be molded over a form taken from nature, such as a rock. “I’ll probably bring a bunch of forms in that they can choose from,” Bailey says. “That’s what they can create the clay over.”
More than anything, Bailey hopes the students will have fun and “feel like they really have a chance to get to play with the clay and explore what it can and sometimes can’t do.
“That’s really it, to get them excited about creating something with their hands, and then having it to use as something that can hold something for them.”
The ceramics class will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wildstone Ceramics Studio, 151 S. Railroad Street.
The class size limit is six students, so register early at www.buenavistarec.com. All student art will be displayed at the Chaffee Arts May Open Awards Show.
