Chaffee Arts member artists will be showing art at the Buena Vista Public Library for the months of June and July.
The library will be open 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday with face masks required for entry.
You can view the art as you enter the library and appreciate our local talent.
All pieces on display are for sale and information to contact artists for purchase is available on the displays or at the library checkout desk.
Artists who will be displaying their work cover a wide variety of media and include: Evelyn Gottschall Baker, Cindy Bass, Bob Gray, Virginia Holzwarth, Sandy Horrocks, Kathy Keidel, Nora Larimer (Rock Run Gallery), Joe Lothamer, Tammy Lygrisse, Jan McCabe, Jennie Noreen, Lora Lee Schaufler, Barry Stevens, Sarah Stringer (AVDI) and Liz Webb.
Chaffee Arts is a non-profit organization founded in 1985
