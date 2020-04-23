Households that have received a 2020 Census invitation in the mail and have yet to respond should expect a paper questionnaire in the mail by April 30, according to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The once-a-decade count of the nation’s people, mandated by the U.S. Constitution, has so far seen a self-reporting response rate of 41.8 percent across Chaffee County, below the statewide rate of 54.5, according to local Census coordinator April Obholz Bergeler.
In Buena Vista, the response rate is 30.1 percent, while Salida has a 52.1 percent response rate and Poncha Springs has a 17.4 percent rate.
The results collects from the 2020 Census will form the basis of the official demographic information for Chaffee County and its municipalities for the next 10 years, which can factor in numerous ways into how the town receives outside funding.
“At a very high level, it really comes down to return on investment,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett, “whether that’s coming from a grant, from the state, or even federal, or local decision-making on investments.
“A lot of times, you’re looking at how many people will be served by that investment. So, when we fill out grant applications, whether it’s for water projects, street improvements, all those types of grants we go after, we have to use some official population count. … The Census really sets the foundation for the next 10 years.”
When the town applies for grants through GOCO to help fund things like parks or trails, for example, they use Census data in those applications. Future bids for funding to address issues like affordable housing would use economic data the Census collects.
Puckett said that town staff knows Buena Vista’s full-time population is above 3,000.
The 2010 Census counted 2,617 people in BV. Population counts for later years are derived from growth estimates based on that 2010 number.
“Right now, the closest thing we have is a 2017 number that we know is low,” he said. “We can’t write into these things, ‘Oh, we know we’re more than this.’”
Part of the reason for the low response rate in BV as well as Poncha Springs may be that that the Census is not delivering to P.O. Boxes.
Obholz Bergeler said that at least 24 percent of Buena Vista’s population receives mail in a P.O. Box or is in an “Update-Leave” area, where Census responses will be collected by hand.
Due to COVID-19, the Census has delayed field operations. Obholz Bergeler said the Bureau currently plans to resume field operations on June 1.
“They will send enumerators to hand-delivery areas, which includes Poncha Springs and parts of Buena Vista,” Obholz Bergeler said. “The enumerators will deliver packets to front doors or leave on gates to properties. The packets will include a paper questionnaire and an invitation to complete the form online or by phone.”
The census can also be completed online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
