Motorists urged to be aware of striping operations at two locations in Chaffee County
CHAFFEE COUNTY — Motorists will encounter minor travel impacts at two locations in Chaffee County next week, Aug. 12 and 13.
Two separate striping projects will take place, one project on U.S. Highway 285 south of Nathrop and the other on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs.
These access improvement projects are being privately funded by the developers, while overseen by CDOT traffic and safety staff.
U.S. 285 SOUTH OF NATHROP
Contractors for the new Centerville subdivision south of Nathrop will perform restriping improvements of U.S. 285. The new subdivision, located on the east side of the highway, has required a new access point at approximately Mile Point 137.9.
A stretch of the current center passing lane, just north of the new development entrance, will be converted to a southbound turn lane for safe access into the subdivision.
The restriping and installation of the turn lane will begin on Wed., Aug. 12 at approximately 9 a.m. Work is expected to take place over a short one-day period.
U.S. 50 IN PONCHA SPRINGS
Once the U.S. 285 restriping project (described above) is completed, crews on Thurs., Aug. 13 at approximately 9 a.m, will then move operations to U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs to restripe the highway at the junction of Poncha Springs Lane, near MP 218.
U.S 50. will be restriped to create a right turn acceleration lane to accommodate additional traffic from the Tailwind subdivision located on the south side of the highway. It is anticipated that this work will take a day to complete.
TRAVEL AND ACCESS IMPACTS
At both locations, travelers should be aware of a reduction in speed to 40 mph. Slow down through the work zone and observe lane shifts. Only occasional traffic stops are anticipated to accommodate the movement of equipment and supplies. Work is weather dependent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.