Colorado Department of Transportation suspended Bustang and Outrider bus service between cities throughout the state Sunday.
The suspension aims to reduce intercity travel and is planned to last through at least April 11, according to a press release.
Suspension of intercity services is different from local transit services that provide essential trips within communities throughout Colorado, the order stated.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
