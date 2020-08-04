Special to The Times
CDOT crews will be performing rock fall cleanup along a mile-and-a-half stretch of U.S. Highway 285 just south of Poncha Springs.
After recent heavy rains, rocks and debris have accumulated on the shoulder of the highway and cleanup is needed to keep the road and shoulder area safe for travelers.
Work will take place this week, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the north side of Poncha Pass, between MP 122.5 and 124.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zone area and be alert for disruptions in travel with one-lane alternating traffic, lane shifts and brief stops controlled by flagging personnel.
Travelers should slow down and watch for workers and heavy equipment.
Motorists are also advised that a 40 mph reduction in the speed will be enforced.
