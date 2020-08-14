PITKIN/LAKE COUNTIES – The Colorado Department of Transportation, in cooperation with local counties, announced late Friday afternoon that Colo. 82 over Independence Pass is now open with limited access and alternating traffic. Eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will encounter alternating traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel.
Motorists are advised that only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed. There will be a heavy law enforcement presence on both the east and west sides of the pass. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place.
Motorists should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek an alternate southern route.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon has been closed for several days due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. (Media Kit: Grizzly Creek Fire - Highway Images & Video) As a result of the I-70 closure, drivers have been attempting to use CO 82, although it is not an advised detour route.
The combination of heavy traffic, narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions on Independence Pass. Earlier this week multiple CMVs and vehicles towing trailers became stuck on the pass and forced a closure of the pass.
, as road conditions may not be favorable.
Please visit www.COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.