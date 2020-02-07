I-70 MOUNTAIN CORRIDOR - CDOT is closing westbound Interstate 70 from mile marker 259, near Golden, to mile marker 215, at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel.
Road conditions continue to deteriorate, and mountain travel is not advised. Alternate routes are not available, as extreme conditions also exist throughout the area.
CDOT also announced Friday morning that Monarch Pass/U.S. 50 will close from about 4:30-6:30 p.m., although the release notes the road could be closed for up to 180 minutes between MM 190-210. The highway will be closed for snow removal/avalanche work, the release states.
CDOT will update this status as conditions change. Visit CoTrip.org for updates.
