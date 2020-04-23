Chaffee County Public Health reported as of 4 p.m. Thursday, there had been 11 deaths in Chaffee County due to COVID-19. The latest two deaths were probable cases related to Columbine Manor Care Center.
To date, there have been 47 cases or probable COVID-19 cases related to Columbine Manor reported by CCPH.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.