The conference brought together representatives from 22 organizations in a virtual format and blending general session presentations with small group breakout sessions to encourage direct dialogue between the participants.
Topics covered ranged from theoretical frameworks for change management to understanding the spectrum of collaboration – from silos to mergers.
Participants heard from a panel of four local business owners about their experiences of pivoting their businesses in response to COVID, and learned about national trends related to fundraising and the organizational impacts of the pandemic.
The simple act of putting different organizations together in small group discussions resulted in at least two new collaborative programs.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation, based on ideas and feedback from PIVOT2020 will be developing an innovative back-of-house services program to serve nonprofits that each of similar organizational and overhead needs.
Using a membership model, CCCF will provide members services like bookkeeping, IT consulting, HR services, legal advice, and more. By consolidating and sharing these services, nonprofits will both save money and lessen their administrative burden.
In addition, CCCF will be working together with the nonprofit community to develop collaborative fundraising strategies that will seek to lessen donor fatigue and increase impact.
“It is incredible what can result when we take time out of our every day to connect with others in the nonprofit community – we realize how much we have in common and make commitments to deepen our collaborations. This conference was truly inspiring and planted the seed for future growth and innovation in Chaffee’s nonprofit sector.” Said CCCF executive director Joseph Teipel.
