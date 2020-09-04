A 14-stop rally tour by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association will be coming to Salida next Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The “Rally for Rural Colorado” is scheduled to be held at Adobe Park Arena in Salida from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the CCA, a trade association that advocates for the beef production industry in Colorado.
Attendees to the rally “can learn more about the important issues the industry is facing, how to overcome these challenges together, and most importantly, take part in this movement to support rural Colorado,” the CCA release said.
“Agriculture and rural Colorado is the foundation of the state’s economy, its communities and the iconic and beautiful landscapes; and the industry’s contributions to Colorado echoes throughout the state—yet the urban/rural divide seems to be expanding,” the release said. “Purposeful action needs to be taken to empower rural and urban voices in partnership to achieve greater prosperity for all of Colorado.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.