Chief Tidwell will hit the door for the last official time in style, according to a post on the Buena Vista Police, Colorado Facebook page.
“This Thursday around 4 p.m., Chief Tidwell will be calling off-duty for the last time at the BVPD. Shortly after this, we’ll be providing him a police escort down E. Main St. as he goes off-duty for the final time after 34 years of dedicated police service.
“If you happen to be in the area, feel free to come outside and wave as the escort drives past, or hold a sign showing your gratitude to Chief Tidwell. The escort will likely pass along E. Main St. around 4:30 p.m., give or take a few minutes,” the post concludes.
