The community is invited to attend a poetry open mic from 2-4 p.m., at Cafe Dawn Sunday, Jan. 19.
This event is free, and everyone is welcome to read their own poetry and the poetry of others in a round robin format.
Alex Drummond, poet and performer, will emcee the event. Cafe Dawn will be offering its full menu of food and beverages. The cafe is located at 122 E. 1st St. in Salida, and can be reached at 719-539-5105.
More information is available from Barbara Ford, 719-539-2626.
