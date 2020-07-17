On June 10, veteran Ervin Byler was presented his own Quilt of Valor at Bev’s Stitchery.
Byler joined the Navy in 1958, starting with boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. before moving on to torpedo school in San Diego, Calif. and then electronics school in Memphis, Tenn. He was rated torpedoman second class and aviation fire control technician second class.
Byler did seven tours of duty and served on the USS Barbel, USS Scorpion, USS Gridley, USS America, USS Enterprise and USS Saratoga.
In 1971, he worked in the Intermediate Maintenance Department for F-4 Phantom repair at Miramar, Calif. He deployed to the Mediterranean from Oceana, Va. for 6 months in 1975.
Byler’s 20-year tour of duty ended at Point Mugu, Calif. where he was assigned telemetry recording and tracking missile shooting exercises for the Air Force and Navy ships’ aircraft.
He remained in civil service at Point Mugu after retiring from the Navy until 1999.
