Dallas, Tex. resident Claudia Reynolds, 51, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Oct. 4.
Buena Vista resident Daniel Jones, 52, turned himself in on a warrant from Chaffee County. Jones was arrested in the area of East Main Street.
Uniontown, Penn. resident River McCarty-Cameron, 21, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
Buena Vista resident Ian Nicholls, 40, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of crossman avenue on Oct. 5.
Lafayette resident Jeffrey Motter, 42, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Oct. 5.
Lovettsville, Va. resident Eleanore Meredith, 60, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street on Oct. 6.
Denver resident John Virzi, 32, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street on Oct. 6.
Dripping Springs, Tex. resident Susan Greenberg, 56, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Oct. 6.
Franktown resident Grace Randazzo, 27, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Oct. 6.
Salida resident Michael Becker, 53, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Oct. 6.
Buena Vista resident Amber Kelly, 30, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of East Main Street on Oct. 8.
Nathrop resident Chandler Vandaveer, 25, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates and compulsory insurance failed to present upon request in the area of South Gunnison Avenue on Oct. 11.
A female juvenile from Buena Vista was issued a summons to county court on charges of illegal possession/consumption alcohol by an underage person in the area of South Railroad Street on Oct. 15.
Conroe, Tex. resident Juan Ramirez, 47, was issued a citation on charges of changed lanes when unsafe in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Oct. 17.
Buena Vista resident June Jacquelin Martinez, 31, was arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County for Failure to Comply. Martinez was arrested in the area of Ponderosa Place and taken to CCDC.
Denver resident Andrea Kenna, 37, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Oct. 19.
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of driving a defective, unsafe vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North.
Buena Vista resident Brandon Renner, 35, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and assault in the third degree.
Buena Vista resident Linda Kellogg-Clarke, 61, was issued a citation on charges of vehicle entering roadway in the area of US Highway 24 South on Oct. 27.
Buena Vista resident Gary Hall, 71, was issued a citation on charges of vehicle entering highway in the area of US Highway 24 South on Oct. 27.
Telluride resident Jessica Wayland, 21, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of DUI and assault in the second degree. Wayland was also charged with hit and run, careless driving and obediance to traffic control device. Upon arrest, she was found to have a warrant for failure to appear. She was arrested in the area of West Main Street on Oct. 31.
November court report
Hickory, N.C. resident Joseph Echavarria, 41, was issued a summons to County Court on charges of driving vehicle without a valid license, drove when license under restraint, displayed expired license plates and compulsory insurance - failed to present upon request. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Nov. 2.
Lakewood resident Maria Lara-Roca, 36, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Nov. 2.
Colorado Springs resident Anthony Claridy, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Nov. 2.
Lakewood resident Marcella Yanez-Martinez, 45, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Nov. 3.
Aurora resident Seth Reavis, 35, was arrested on a warrant from Archuleta County on a protection order violation. Arrest was in the area of East Main Street.
Buena Vista resident Sarah Redmon, 27, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street on Nov. 7.
Buena Vista resident Anthony Quintana, 20, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle when license under restraint and compulsory insurance - failed to present upon request. Quintana was also charged with disregarded traffic control device in the area of U.S. Highway 24 on Nov. 9.
Buena Vista resident Jeffrey LaValle, 52, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a warrant for failure to appear from Chaffee County Court. LaValle was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Nov. 12.
Buena Vista resident Avery Binion, 32, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, protection order violation and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Binion was arrested in the area of Baylor Drive on Nov. 16.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons to county court on charges of reckless driving for an incident that happened in the area of Gregg Drive on Nov. 17.
Leadville resident Maria Hernandez-Quintana, 28, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Hernandez-Quintana was also charged with criminal mischief. Arrest took place in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Nov. 18.
Buena Vista resident Michael Nay, 69, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Drove Vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender. Nay was arrested in the area of Dartmouth Drive on Nov. 19.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
