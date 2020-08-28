The Buena Vista Pregnancy Center’s main fundraiser each year, Celebrate Life, had to take a new form for 2020.
This was very disappointing to many of us who have attended year after year and love participating in this walk, run, bike event, a press release stated.
The new form of this year’s fundraiser was inspired by what we once took for granted but now realize is vital in connecting with others – sharing smiles with others in our community.
Seeing people out and about in BV is not the same experience these days because sharing smiles is an instant point of connection with everyone and masks remove those social moments.
Fabulous Fun Photo Contest was the name of our Celebrate Life event this year. Participants traveled around town and took silly pictures at our sponsor’s business locations, in part to thank them for their consistent support and also to compete to see who would win the first, second, and third place prizes.
We had some really great submissions and competition was steep.
The winners of this year’s BVPC Photo Contest were in order of first place to third- Mia and Abel Flowers, Judy Panko, and Chrissy, Tevin, and Olivia Drake. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you, Buena Vista for continuing to faithfully support the vision and work of the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center during this year of great need for many in our community.
BVPC expressed thanks to all our faithful sponsors over the years.
