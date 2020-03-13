Due to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Buena Vista schools will limit the performance of the "Into the Woods" musical scheduled for this weekend.
There will be a single performance only this evening, March 13, at the Loft in the Orpheum Building on East Main Street.
Families members and special guests of the cast will have preferred entrance.
If you have a prepaid ticket for any of the performances this weekend, it may be used Friday night only.
The LOFT is set up for appropriate "social distancing" capacity and if the venue is full, we will have to turn away ticketholders. At this time, we will not be providing refunds. If possible, the musical will be performed at a later date.
